How can we protect the Mahadayi / Mandovi river?





The Mandovi river begins its life as the Mahadayi river in the Bhimgad sanctuary of Karnataka, in a series of swift springs and streams. Crisscrossed across a wet evergreen forest in one of the largest contiguous stretches of national parks and sanctuaries in the Western Ghats, the river with two names is legally protected at its source, Bhimgad, where efforts to protect an endemic and endangered species of bat—the Wroughton’s free-tailed bat—resulted in the notification of the Bhimgad sanctuary in 2011.



But not only endangered bats depend on the diverse ecosystem of the Mandovi River. The river supports wildlife and humans and provides drinking water to millions of people along its 117 kilometers journey through Karnataka and Maharashtra, down to the Arabian Sea at Goa. It is often referred to as the ‘lifeline’ to Goa which it supplies with fish, drinking water and water for irrigation.





