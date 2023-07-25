To The Point Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo of the day: Putting out fire

Photo of the day: Putting out fire

By Forbes India
Published: Jul 25, 2023 01:00:25 PM IST
Updated: Jul 25, 2023 01:09:19 PM IST

Photo of the day: Putting out fireA firefighting aircraft drops water over a wildfire close to the village of Vati in the southern part of the Greek island of Rhodes, about 70 km southwest of the capital city, on July 25, 2023. Some 30,000 people fled the flames on Rhodes at the weekend, the country's largest-ever wildfire evacuation as the prime minister warned that the heat-battered nation was "at war" with several wildfires and spoke of three difficult days ahead.
Image: Spyros Bakalis / AFP

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Scientific machine learning is a massive enterprise software opportunity: Deepak Vinchhi
How can we protect the Mahadayi / Mandovi river?