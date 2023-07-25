Photo of the day: Putting out fire

A firefighting aircraft drops water over a wildfire close to the village of Vati in the southern part of the Greek island of Rhodes, about 70 km southwest of the capital city, on July 25, 2023. Some 30,000 people fled the flames on Rhodes at the weekend, the country's largest-ever wildfire evacuation as the prime minister warned that the heat-battered nation was "at war" with several wildfires and spoke of three difficult days ahead.

Image: Spyros Bakalis / AFP



Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.