Paytm takes on Google with launch of own mini app store

Image: Amit Verma Image: Amit Verma



Days after Google booted Paytm out of its Play Store for allegedly breaching its gambling policy, the payments platform announced the launch of a ‘Paytm Mini App Store’. In full, front page advertisements in newspapers on October 5, Paytm – India’s biggest unicorn with a $16 billion valuation – called on startups to join its mini store and leverage its reach at zero cost.