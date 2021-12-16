  1. Home
Thoughts on age

By Forbes India
Published: Dec 16, 2021 11:23:50 AM IST
Updated: Dec 16, 2021 11:36:36 AM IST

Image: AFP

Another belief of mine; that everyone else my age is an adult, whereas I am merely in disguise.
—Margaret Atwood
Canadian author

Growing old is mandatory, but growing up is optional!
—Walt Disney
American film producer

It’s not how old you are. It’s how you are old.
—Pierre-Jules Renard
French author

We are always the same age inside.
—Gertrude Stein
American novelist

Getting old is like climbing a mountain; you get a little out of breath, but the view is much better!
—Ingrid Bergman
Swedish actress

It matters not how long we live but how.
—Philip James Bailey
English poet

Forty is the old age of youth; 50 the youth of old age.
—Victor Hugo
French novelist

Minds ripen at very different ages.
—Stevie Wonder
American singer-songwriter

Nature gives you the face you have at 20; it is up to you to merit the face you have at 50.
—Coco Chanel
French fashion designer

None are so old as those who have outlived enthusiasm.
—Henry David Thoreau
American philosopher

Age is an issue of mind over matter. If you don’t mind, it doesn’t matter.
—Mark Twain
American author

Age considers; youth ventures.
—Rabindranath Tagore
Poet, novelist

Count your age by friends, not years. Count your life by smiles, not tears.
—John Lennon
British singer-songwriter

