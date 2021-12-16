Image: AFP



Another belief of mine; that everyone else my age is an adult, whereas I am merely in disguise.

—Margaret Atwood

Canadian author



Growing old is mandatory, but growing up is optional!

—Walt Disney

American film producer



It’s not how old you are. It’s how you are old.

—Pierre-Jules Renard

French author



We are always the same age inside.

—Gertrude Stein

American novelist



Getting old is like climbing a mountain; you get a little out of breath, but the view is much better!

—Ingrid Bergman

Swedish actress



It matters not how long we live but how.

—Philip James Bailey

English poet



Forty is the old age of youth; 50 the youth of old age.

—Victor Hugo

French novelist



Minds ripen at very different ages.

—Stevie Wonder

American singer-songwriter



Nature gives you the face you have at 20; it is up to you to merit the face you have at 50.

—Coco Chanel

French fashion designer



None are so old as those who have outlived enthusiasm.

—Henry David Thoreau

American philosopher



Age is an issue of mind over matter. If you don’t mind, it doesn’t matter.

—Mark Twain

American author



Age considers; youth ventures.

—Rabindranath Tagore

Poet, novelist



Count your age by friends, not years. Count your life by smiles, not tears.

—John Lennon

British singer-songwriter

(This story appears in the 17 December, 2021 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)