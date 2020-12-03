Thoughts on being rich

Image: Spooner & Wells/ Apic / Getty Images
A business that makes nothing but money is a poor business.—Henry Ford
Money has never made man happy, nor will it... there is nothing in its nature to produce happiness. The more of it one has, the more one wants.—Benjamin Franklin
Formal education will make you a living; self-education will make you a fortune.—Jim Rohn
The only difference between a rich person and a poor person is how they use their time.—Robert Kiyosaki
Before you can become a millionaire, you must learn to think like one. You must learn how to motivate yourself to counter fear with courage.—Thomas J Stanley
You can’t work three hours a week and make $100,000. Get rich quick doesn’t work. Crock pot mentality always defeats microwave mentality!—Dave Ramsey
Rich people have small TVs and big libraries, and poor people have small libraries and big TVs.—Zig Ziglar
Fortune sides with him who dares.—Virgil
All riches have their origin in mind. Wealth is in ideas, not money.—Robert Collier
I don’t care what anyone says. Being rich is a good thing.—Mark Cuban
Wealth is largely the result of habit.—John Jacob Astor
What’s keeping you from being rich? In most cases, it’s simply a lack of belief. In order to become rich, you must believe you can do it, and you must take the actions necessary to achieve your goal.—Suze Orman
