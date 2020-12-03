Thoughts on being rich

Image: Spooner & Wells/ Apic / Getty Images



Image: Spooner & Wells/ Apic / Getty Images

(This story appears in the 20 November, 2020 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

A business that makes nothing but money is a poor business.Money has never made man happy, nor will it... there is nothing in its nature to produce happiness. The more of it one has, the more one wants.Formal education will make you a living; self-education will make you a fortune.The only difference between a rich person and a poor person is how they use their time.Before you can become a millionaire, you must learn to think like one. You must learn how to motivate yourself to counter fear with courage.You can’t work three hours a week and make $100,000. Get rich quick doesn’t work. Crock pot mentality always defeats microwave mentality!Rich people have small TVs and big libraries, and poor people have small libraries and big TVs.Fortune sides with him who dares.All riches have their origin in mind. Wealth is in ideas, not money.I don’t care what anyone says. Being rich is a good thing.Wealth is largely the result of habit.What’s keeping you from being rich? In most cases, it’s simply a lack of belief. In order to become rich, you must believe you can do it, and you must take the actions necessary to achieve your goal.