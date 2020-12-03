  1. Home
Thoughts on being rich

By Forbes India
Published: Dec 3, 2020 04:10:07 PM IST

henry fordsImage: Spooner & Wells/ Apic / Getty Images

A business that makes nothing but money is a poor business.
—Henry Ford

Money has never made man happy, nor will it... there is nothing in its nature to produce happiness. The more of it one has, the more one wants.
—Benjamin Franklin

 Formal education will make you a living; self-education will make you a fortune.
—Jim Rohn

 The only difference between a rich person and a poor person is how they use their time.
—Robert Kiyosaki

Before you can become a millionaire, you must learn to think like one. You must learn how to motivate yourself to counter fear with courage.
—Thomas J Stanley

You can’t work three hours a week and make $100,000. Get rich quick doesn’t work. Crock pot mentality always defeats microwave mentality!
—Dave Ramsey

Rich people have small TVs and big libraries, and poor people have small libraries and big TVs.
—Zig Ziglar

Fortune sides with him who dares.
—Virgil

All riches have their origin in mind. Wealth is in ideas, not money.
—Robert Collier

I don’t care what anyone says. Being rich is a good thing.
—Mark Cuban

Wealth is largely the result of habit.
—John Jacob Astor

What’s keeping you from being rich? In most cases, it’s simply a lack of belief. In order to become rich, you must believe you can do it, and you must take the actions necessary to achieve your goal.
—Suze Orman



