No man goes before his time—unless the boss leaves early.
—Groucho Marx
American comedian
There is only one boss: The customer. And he can fire everybody in the company from the chairman on down, simply by spending his money somewhere else.
—Sam Walton
American entrepreneur
By working faithfully eight hours a day you may eventually get to be boss and work 12 hours a day.
—Robert Frost
American poet
I’ve been used to being my own boss for a really long time, so I don’t take to authority very well.
—Priyanka Chopra
Actor
A good manager is a man who isn’t worried about his own career but rather the careers of those who work for him.
—HSM Burns
American business executive
When I am batting at the crease, I am the boss.
—Ajinkya Rahane
Cricketer
The speed of the boss is the speed of the team.
—Lee Iacocca
American automobile executive
The worst mistake a boss can make is not to say ‘well done’.
—John Ashcroft
American lawyer
The best executive is the one who has sense enough to pick good men to do what he wants done, and self-restraint to keep from meddling with them while they do it.
—Theodore Roosevelt
American politician
In most cases being a good boss means hiring talented people and then getting out of their way.
—Tina Fey
American comedian
There is a difference between being a leader and being a boss. Both are based on authority. A boss demands blind obedience; a leader earns his authority through understanding and trust.
—Klaus Balkenhol
German equestrian and Olympic champion
The person who knows HOW will always have a job. The person who knows WHY will always be his boss.
—Alanis Morissette
Canadian-American musician
