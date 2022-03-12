



No man goes before his time—unless the boss leaves early.

—Groucho Marx

American comedian



There is only one boss: The customer. And he can fire everybody in the company from the chairman on down, simply by spending his money somewhere else.

—Sam Walton

American entrepreneur



By working faithfully eight hours a day you may eventually get to be boss and work 12 hours a day.

—Robert Frost

American poet



I’ve been used to being my own boss for a really long time, so I don’t take to authority very well.

—Priyanka Chopra

Actor



A good manager is a man who isn’t worried about his own career but rather the careers of those who work for him.

—HSM Burns

American business executive



When I am batting at the crease, I am the boss.

—Ajinkya Rahane

Cricketer



The speed of the boss is the speed of the team.

—Lee Iacocca

American automobile executive



The worst mistake a boss can make is not to say ‘well done’.

—John Ashcroft

American lawyer



The best executive is the one who has sense enough to pick good men to do what he wants done, and self-restraint to keep from meddling with them while they do it.

—Theodore Roosevelt

American politician



In most cases being a good boss means hiring talented people and then getting out of their way.

—Tina Fey

American comedian



There is a difference between being a leader and being a boss. Both are based on authority. A boss demands blind obedience; a leader earns his authority through understanding and trust.

—Klaus Balkenhol

German equestrian and Olympic champion



The person who knows HOW will always have a job. The person who knows WHY will always be his boss.

—Alanis Morissette

Canadian-American musician









