Thoughts on business pivots

Image: Bettmann / Getty Images
In any given moment, we have two options: To step forward into growth or to step back into safety. —Abraham Maslow
Whether you think you can or you think you can’t, you’re right.—Henry Ford
The most difficult thing is the decision to act, the rest is merely tenacity.—Amelia Rinehart
When we are no longer able to change a situation, we are challenged to change ourselves.—Viktor Frankl
A pivot is a change in strategy without a change in vision. —Eric Ries
In the past, jobs were about muscles, now they’re about brains, but in the future, they’ll be about the heart.—Minouche Shafik
If you don’t change your beliefs, your life will be like this forever. Is that good news?—W Somerset Maugham
Patience and perseverance have a magical effect before which difficulties disappear and obstacles vanish.—John Quincy Adams
Leaders grow; they are not made.—Peter Drucker
It is during our darkest moments that we must focus to see the light.—Aristotle
Courage is mastery of fear, not absence of fear.—Mark Twain
Failure is an option here. If things are not failing, you are not innovating enough.—Elon Musk
The biggest risk is not taking any risk. In a world that’s changing really quickly, the only strategy that is guaranteed to fail is not taking risks.—Mark Zuckerberg
An entrepreneur is someone who jumps off a cliff and builds a plane on the way down.—Reid Hoffman
(This story appears in the 03 July, 2020 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)