Thoughts on business pivots

By Forbes India
Published: Jun 26, 2020 02:10:11 PM IST

abraham maslowImage: Bettmann / Getty Images
In any given moment, we have two options: To step forward into growth or to step back into safety.
—Abraham Maslow

Whether you think you can or you think you can’t, you’re right.
—Henry Ford

The most difficult thing is the decision to act, the rest is merely tenacity.
—Amelia Rinehart

When we are no longer able to change a situation, we are challenged to change ourselves.
—Viktor Frankl

A pivot is a change in strategy without a change in vision.
—Eric Ries

In the past, jobs were about muscles, now they’re about brains, but in the future, they’ll be about the heart.
—Minouche Shafik

If you don’t change your beliefs, your life will be like this forever. Is that good news?
—W Somerset Maugham

Patience and perseverance have a magical effect before which difficulties disappear and obstacles vanish.
—John Quincy Adams

Leaders grow; they are not made.
—Peter Drucker

It is during our darkest moments that we must focus to see the light.
—Aristotle

Courage is mastery of fear, not absence of fear.
—Mark Twain

Failure is an option here. If things are not failing, you are not innovating enough.
—Elon Musk

The biggest risk is not taking any risk. In a world that’s changing really quickly, the only strategy that is guaranteed to fail is not taking risks.
—Mark Zuckerberg

An entrepreneur is someone who jumps off a cliff and builds a plane on the way down.
—Reid Hoffman

