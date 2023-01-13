Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. Infosys raises outlook amid signs of slowdown, as cloud and automation propel both digital and core

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
Infosys yesterday raised its revenue outlook for FY23 citing strong growth momentum from the first nine of the fiscal year and a record order book, even as a recession looms large in its biggest markets. The company's numbers beat street expectations and CEO Salil Parekh said its strong capabilities in cloud technologies and automation had helped Infosys win the highest number of large contracts in a quarter in the company's history. He also flagged signs of an economic slowdown and delays in decision-making among clients in investment banking, telecom, hi-tech and retail

