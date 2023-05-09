LinkedIn lays off 716 staff; Google I/O to spotlight generative AI; Razorpay to shift domicile to India

Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
318 Listen ins
 

LinkedIn is cutting 716 jobs, about 3.6 percent of its staff, to streamline its operations. It will also phase out its local jobs app in China, InCareers. Google is expected to announce several generative AI updates at its annual developer conference, tomorrow, including the launch of a general-use large language model called PaLM 2, which incorporates over 100 languages and has been operating under the internal codename "Unified Language Model", CNBC reports. And Razorpay is moving its legal base back to India, ET reports

