Microsoft will likely announce thousands of job cuts soon resulting from a decision to cut 5 percent of its global workforce, Sky News reported yesterday. With more than 220,000 employees at Microsoft, that could mean more than 10,000 layoffs, The Verge pointed out. Also in this brief, Apple's new MacBook Pro laptops with the M2 chips, Google's plan for an Airtag-like tracker, and investors take IBM to court for alleged misleading information on its cloud and AI revenue