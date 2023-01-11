Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. Apoorv Shaligram and Uttam Sen at e-Trnl Energy on reimagining cell technologies for India

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
131 Listen ins
 

In this episode, Apoorv Shaligram and Uttam Sen, co-founders of e-Trnl Energy, talk about the critical need for developing cell technologies and cell manufacturing technologies and processes locally, for the long-term sustainability of India's EV ecosystem. The entrepreneurs have just raised some funding to set up a full-fledged R&D centre in Bengaluru to turn their knowhow into a commercial product — a locally developed and manufactured cell with lower costs and higher quality than what is in the market today, they say

