  4. Arun Vinayak at Exponent on solving the 'two-sided problem' of fast charging for India

Arun Vinayak at Exponent on solving the 'two-sided problem' of fast charging for India

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
170 Listen ins
 

Arun Vinayak, co-founder and CEO at Exponent Energy, talks about the challenges of fast charging—one of the critical factors preventing India's EV market from growing much faster. Arun describes an "offboard" method for keeping the battery within the right temperature range. Most damage can happen while the battery is being charged by moving the complexity involved to the charging station. As a result, the company promises its batteries can go from zero to 100 percent charge in 15 minutes and still run well for 3,000 cycles

