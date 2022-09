In this episode, Avlesh Singh, co-founder and CEO of WebEngage, talks about building a profitable $20 million ARR SaaS company — which he expects will grow 100 percent this fiscal year as well, after 2021-22 — in the competitive space of customer engagement and retention. He also talks about the big changes in the world of marketing and ads that will push the idea of first-party data marketing to the top of the CMO's agenda, and how that presents a large opportunity for WebEngage