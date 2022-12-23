Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Best of 2022 Ep10: Rohan Murty at Soroco on the digital worker's last mile as a data problem

Best of 2022 Ep10: Rohan Murty at Soroco on the digital worker's last mile as a data problem

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
75 Listen ins
 

In this episode from November, Rohan N Murty, founder and CTO of Soroco, talks about bringing empathy to dealing with the last mile friction that the modern digital enterprise employee faces, by harnessing data. Soroco offers a 'work graph,' which in essence, is a map of how teams execute digital work, and it lies at the intersection of people, work, and technology. Once discovered, the work graph enables teams to collaborate and work more effectively, raising the overall productivity of the enterprise

ServiceNow Podcast 1.jpeg

BFSI in the platform era with The COO Collective

Dec 22, 2022
Sidhant Pai_SM

Best of 2022 Ep9: Ankit Jain and Sidhant Pai at StepChange on their SaaS platform to target carbon emissions

Dec 22, 2022
Sanjay Swamy, Managing Partner, Prime Venture Partners_DT_SM

Best of 2022 Ep8: Sanjay Swamy and Anshul Rai on what founders should know about exits

Dec 21, 2022
Narayan Subramaniam Niraj Rajmohan and Vishesh Rajaram SM

Best of 2022 Ep7: Narayan Subramaniam, Niraj Rajmohan and Vishesh Rajaram on learnings from building the F77

Dec 20, 2022
Saravana Kumar_Sm

Best of 2022 Ep6: Saravana Kumar on his dream of building Coimbatore's first SaaS unicorn

Dec 19, 2022
2022 Year End Special - Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra and his journey to becoming an all-time great

Dec 19, 2022
See More