Best of 2022 Ep10: Rohan Murty at Soroco on the digital worker's last mile as a data problem

In this episode from November, Rohan N Murty, founder and CTO of Soroco, talks about bringing empathy to dealing with the last mile friction that the modern digital enterprise employee faces, by harnessing data. Soroco offers a 'work graph,' which in essence, is a map of how teams execute digital work, and it lies at the intersection of people, work, and technology. Once discovered, the work graph enables teams to collaborate and work more effectively, raising the overall productivity of the enterprise