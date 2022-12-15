Best of 2022 Ep4: Karthik Rajaram at Freshworks on the India opportunity and top priorities

In this episode, we go back to a conversation from July, with Karthik Rajaram, VP and country head for India and ASEAN at Freshworks. At the time, Freshworks had been recently empanelled as a vendor on India's Government e-Marketplace and Karthik spoke about the public sector opportunity. He also spoke about his reasons for joining Freshworks, and his mandate to add many more customers in this market, including the larger established enterprises. On the SaaS ecosystem, Karthik highlighted the growing trend of global enterprise software being developed from India