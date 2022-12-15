Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Best of 2022 Ep4: Karthik Rajaram at Freshworks on the India opportunity and top priorities

Best of 2022 Ep4: Karthik Rajaram at Freshworks on the India opportunity and top priorities

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
148 Listen ins
 

In this episode, we go back to a conversation from July, with Karthik Rajaram, VP and country head for India and ASEAN at Freshworks. At the time, Freshworks had been recently empanelled as a vendor on India's Government e-Marketplace and Karthik spoke about the public sector opportunity. He also spoke about his reasons for joining Freshworks, and his mandate to add many more customers in this market, including the larger established enterprises. On the SaaS ecosystem, Karthik highlighted the growing trend of global enterprise software being developed from India

Bookshelf6-800X600

Kris Gopalakrishnan on framing India's IT story

Dec 15, 2022
forbesindiatechbriefingpodcast_800x600_logo

Infosys at 40: 'No Plan B,' but the 3Rs, being in the sweet spot and the power of faith

Dec 15, 2022
Abhishek Goyal Tracxn_SM

Best of 2022 Ep3: Neha Singh and Abhishek Goyal on dream of building the Bloomberg of private markets

Dec 14, 2022
VS128874_SM

Best of 2022 Ep2: Manish Dabkara on how he built EKI, India's first listed carbon credits company

Dec 13, 2022
forbesindiatechbriefingpodcast_800x600_logo

TCS faces US class action over alleged discrimination; NotCo raises $70 mln; smartphone addiction hurting marriages

Dec 13, 2022
Francisco DSouza Recognize _SM

Best of 2022 Ep1: Francisco D'Souza on the vision for IP-led tech services companies at RECOGNIZE

Dec 12, 2022
See More