In this episode, Nitesh Nandy, co-founder and CTO at Hiver, talks about the long haul that he and his IIT Kharagpur senior Niraj Ranjan, embarked upon, and the multiple pivots they made, and the email-centric customer support product they've built for small and medium-sized businesses. With a recent $22 million series B funding, Nandy also talks about plans ahead at Hiver, which he expects will double its revenue this year