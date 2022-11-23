Rafi Shaik at Carbanio on the opportunity to digitalise the chemicals supply chain in India for SMBs

In this episode, Rafi Shaik, founder and chief scientific officer of Carbanio, a B2B marketplace for chemicals, talks about the opportunity to modernise and streamline the supply chain in this segment, a $300 billion industry in India alone, by dragging it into the era of the internet. Rafi, a scientist-turned-entrepreneur, raised $1.3 million in seed funding in February, and he is in talks to raise $20 million in series A funding to expand Carbanio's operations. Small and medium-sized business customers are an important area of focus, he says