Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Momentum In Conversation With Nuts and Bolts From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Rafi Shaik at Carbanio on the opportunity to digitalise the chemicals supply chain in India for SMBs

Rafi Shaik at Carbanio on the opportunity to digitalise the chemicals supply chain in India for SMBs

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
89 Listen ins
 

In this episode, Rafi Shaik, founder and chief scientific officer of Carbanio, a B2B marketplace for chemicals, talks about the opportunity to modernise and streamline the supply chain in this segment, a $300 billion industry in India alone, by dragging it into the era of the internet. Rafi, a scientist-turned-entrepreneur, raised $1.3 million in seed funding in February, and he is in talks to raise $20 million in series A funding to expand Carbanio's operations. Small and medium-sized business customers are an important area of focus, he says

forbesindiatechbriefingpodcast_800x600_logo

AWS opens Apac region in Hyderabad; UK to investigate Apple, Google browser 'stranglehold'; Amagi acquires Streamwise

Nov 23, 2022
Rohan Murty Photo_2_SM

Rohan Murty on tackling the 'toggling tax' with Soroco's work graph, bringing empathy to the digital worker's last mile

Nov 22, 2022
forbesindiatechbriefingpodcast_800x600_logo

HCL Tech launches climate change learning for employees; Pixxel's third satellite to launch on November 26

Nov 22, 2022
Ayyappan R., CEO, Cleartrip_SM

Ayyappan R on plans to make Cleartrip an end-to-end decision-making platform for anyone who wants to travel

Nov 21, 2022
forbesindiatechbriefingpodcast_800x600_logo

India releases data protection bill for feedback; Target 10,000 deep tech startups by 2030 — Nasscom

Nov 21, 2022
Sriram Viswanathan (1)_sm

Startup Fridays S3 Ep11: 'Strategic investors can make or break a deep tech venture, choose wisely, time it right' â€” Sriram Viswanathan

Nov 18, 2022
See More