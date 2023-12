This is the last in a series of conversations, this year, on deep tech in India. In this episode, Rohan Ganapathy and Yashas Karanam talk about how their company Bellatrix Aerospace, in Bengaluru, is transitioning from a propulsion systems maker to an in-orbit space mobility business — like an Uber pool for satellites, they say. In this conversation, the two founders give us an update on how far they've come in their commercialization journey, and plans for the year ahead