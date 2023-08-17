To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Deep Tech India: Sateesh Andra on whether, after SaaS, deep tech can find its playbook

Deep Tech India: Sateesh Andra on whether, after SaaS, deep tech can find its playbook

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
38 Listen ins
 

As India readies its own deep tech startups policy, this is episode four in a short series of conversations with some of the entrepreneurs and investors who are building this ecosystem in the country. Today, Sateesh Andra, managing director at Endiya Partners, talks about helping the entrepreneurs to stay the course and run the marathon, while celebrating the small wins along the way. Investors have a role in this, he says, to support ambitious founders who want to build globally successful tech products ventures from India

Ticket_SM

The World Cup ticket chaos

Aug 17, 2023
Samsung2023

Inside Samsung's India playbook

Aug 16, 2023
Rocketry_SM

Spotlighting India: OTT shows that caught our attention

Aug 15, 2023
Jogin Desai_EyeStem_SM

Deep Tech India: Jogin Desai on the challenges of productising the science in biotech

Aug 14, 2023
Jailer

The 'Thalaivar' juggernaut rolls on with Rajinikanth's Jailer

Aug 12, 2023
china

China slips into deflation: Why you should care

Aug 11, 2023
See More