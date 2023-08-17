Deep Tech India: Sateesh Andra on whether, after SaaS, deep tech can find its playbook

As India readies its own deep tech startups policy, this is episode four in a short series of conversations with some of the entrepreneurs and investors who are building this ecosystem in the country. Today, Sateesh Andra, managing director at Endiya Partners, talks about helping the entrepreneurs to stay the course and run the marathon, while celebrating the small wins along the way. Investors have a role in this, he says, to support ambitious founders who want to build globally successful tech products ventures from India