  4. One thing today in tech â€” Indian SaaS leader Zoho crosses 100 million users worldwide

One thing today in tech â€” Indian SaaS leader Zoho crosses 100 million users worldwide

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
305 Listen ins
 

Indian SaaS bellwether Zoho, which hit $1 billion in revenues last year, has touched 100 million users around the world, the company said in a press release. In recent years, Zoho has led the Indian SaaS sector's push to go after larger customers in the midmarket and upmarket segments. Today, Zoho offers over 55 software products to 700,000 businesses in 150 countries. It is also among only a handful of Indian cloud software companies that are profitable. Its customers in India include the Tata Group and IIFL

