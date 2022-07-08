Startup Fridays S2 Ep. 13: 'In any pursuit, strive to be in a place where you can add value' — Sunil Thomas

Our guest today is Sunil Thomas, co-founder and executive chairman of CleverTap, which provides a software platform that a large number of brands around the world use to better engage with their customers. Sunil started with a computer science degree, and in a career that spans more than 30 years now, he has held several top jobs in tech and business. He and two of his friends—Anand Jain and Suresh Kondamudi—started CleverTap in 2013, in Mumbai, and since then, they've expanded their operations to the biggest markets around the world