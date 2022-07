Our guest today is Satya Bansal, founder and CEO at Blue Ashva Capital, a Singapore and India VC firm that is focused on backing entrepreneurs building sustainable businesses in 'core sectors' in this region. In this episode, Satya talks about the clear gap in climate tech funding and efforts at Blue Ashva to incubate deep tech efforts in climate change; He also talks about lessons from his own career, including his earliest learnings — from his grandfather