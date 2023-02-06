Startup Fridays S4 Ep4: 'To succeed as an entrepreneur, never lose sight of your end goal' â€” Ben Mathias

Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  Startup Fridays S4 Ep4: 'To succeed as an entrepreneur, never lose sight of your end goal' – Ben Mathias

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
In this episode, Ben Mathias, managing partner at Vertex Ventures for Southeast Asia and India, talks about how he decided to leave behind a nice life in the software industry in Silicon Valley, to come to India as a VC investor. With over three decades in the tech and VC industry combined, Ben talks about what investors did to startups over the last two years, distracting them with too much money from the real purpose of building lasting businesses. He also talks about why Vertex is very bullish on India, how the firm invests, and what his investment plans are in 2023

