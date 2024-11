n this episode, Naveen Venkat and Sreelesh Pillai talk about starting another company whose name starts with the letter z. Their jokes apart, Venkat, a repeat software entrepreneur, and Pillai, a seasoned marketer, talk about why they think their new startup, Zepic, has something refreshing to offer enterprise customers in the crowded world of marketing automation. In this conversation, which was recorded on November 8, the two also talk about how India's software products ecosystem is changing