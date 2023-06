With news breaking that a consortium led by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani, one of Qatar's richest men, is in exclusive talks to buy the iconic English sports club for $6 billion, Naini Thaker and our Editor Brian Carvalho discuss the rise of the influence of the middle eastern emirates in European football. They also spoke about how football fan following in India has come a long way from Doordarshan telecasts of India's own legendary clubs like Mohun Bagan and Salgaokar FC