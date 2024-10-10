In Pictures: The sober-curious generation on an alcohol-free, healthy high

Festival attendees Deborah Biegaj and her partner Piotr purchase non-alcoholic drinks at The New Bar during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2024, in Indio, California, US. Heavy drinking was once a part of the package at the mammoth festival in the California desert, but Deborah and her partner are imbibing less booze these days." I felt like drinking more took away from the festival experience," Deborah says.