Dina Visram: The energy healer

Dina Visram is an intuitive, clairvoyant and a powerful energy healer. She coaches, mentors and guides her clients through clearing their core issues, limiting beliefs and deeply rooted energetic blocks like karmic and past lives blocks that keep them stuck from living a more fulfilled life.
At age 9, she realised she wanted to heal people. Visram calls herself ‘a detective for people’ who are unable to figure out what’s wrong with them. She looks at people’s patterns and sees the big picture so that she can help them make lasting changes. Many major events inspired her to take this path.
A few changes in her life caused her spiritual awakening. Visram found knowledge in courses, books and mentors, and was exposed to non-traditional healing modalities such as Ayurveda, Yoga, Meditation, Reiki, Theta Healing, Chakra Alignment, Affirmations, Self-empowerment techniques, Manifesting, Inner child healing, Past-life regressions, Ancestral karmic healing.
On her journey, Visram has had many interesting encounters with her clients. During one of her sessions, she claims that she identified that her client was a monk in her previous life and had made a vow of poverty. Visram assisted her in rescinding those vows. After a week, the client said her income had jumped up by $300 per month.
Visram is constantly approached by clients who are spiritually aware of their blocks but are unsure how to release them. One client’s concern was that during her meditation sessions, she was becoming aware of a black spot in her heart chakra. She confirmed that she felt heaviness in her chest every time she thought about money. A karmic clearing with vows of poverty reversal helped her, and her monthly earnings started increasing as she increased her receiving potential.
Visram is active on Instagram. She can be reached here — https://bit.ly/2XSCOpE
. For more details please contact on dinavisram@aol.com
Source: Digpu
Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Digpu. No Forbes India journalist is involved in the creation of this content.