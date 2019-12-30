Thoughts on fame

Image: Ed Feingersh / Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images



(This story appears in the 03 January, 2020 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

Fame doesn’t fulfil you. It warms you a bit, but that warmth is temporary.The fact that my 15 minutes of fame has extended a little longer than 15 minutes is somewhat surprising to me and completely baffling to my wife.If you wanna be famous, then it’s okay if the music is fake, because fame isn’t real.The fame thing is interesting because I never wanted to be famous, and I never dreamt I would be famous.What is fame? The advantage of being known by people of whom you yourself know nothing, and for whom you care as little.If one has a good disposition, what other virtue is needed? If a man has fame, what is the value of other ornamentation?The highest form of vanity is love of fame.The bigger that your career gets, the smaller your life gets.You’re either humble or you’re not. If you were a jerk before the fame, you just become a jerk with a bigger spotlight. Whoever you are really comes through.Fame itself... doesn’t really afford you anything more than a good seat in a restaurant.Fame is as much about luck as it is about talent, perhaps more.Stardom isn’t a profession; it’s an accident.Fame is like a big piece of meringue—it’s beautiful, and you keep eating it, but it doesn’t really fill you up.You can’t reverse fame. You can lose all the money, but you’ll never lose people knowing you.Fame is very agreeable. But the bad thing is it goes on 24 hours a day.