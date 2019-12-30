  1. Home
Thoughts on fame

By Forbes India
Published: Dec 30, 2019 11:38:58 AM IST

g_125701_marilyn_monroe_280x210.jpgImage: Ed Feingersh / Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

Fame doesn’t fulfil you. It warms you a bit, but that warmth is temporary.
—Marilyn Monroe

The fact that my 15 minutes of fame has extended a little longer than 15 minutes is somewhat surprising to me and completely baffling to my wife.
—Barack Obama

If you wanna be famous, then it’s okay if the music is fake, because fame isn’t real.
—Josh Homme

The fame thing is interesting because I never wanted to be famous, and I never dreamt I would be famous.
—JK Rowling

What is fame? The advantage of being known by people of whom you yourself know nothing, and for whom you care as little.
—Lord Byron

If one has a good disposition, what other virtue is needed? If a man has fame, what is the value of other ornamentation?
—Chanakya

The highest form of vanity is love of fame.
—George Santayana

The bigger that your career gets, the smaller your life gets.
—Adele

You’re either humble or you’re not. If you were a jerk before the fame, you just become a jerk with a bigger spotlight. Whoever you are really comes through.
—Oprah Winfrey

Fame itself... doesn’t really afford you anything more than a good seat in a restaurant.
—David Bowie

Fame is as much about luck as it is about talent, perhaps more.
—Kirk Douglas

Stardom isn’t a profession; it’s an accident.
—Lauren Bacall

Fame is like a big piece of meringue—it’s beautiful, and you keep eating it, but it doesn’t really fill you up.    
—Pierce Brosnan

You can’t reverse fame. You can lose all the money, but you’ll never lose people knowing you.
—J Cole

Fame is very agreeable. But the bad thing is it goes on 24 hours a day.
—Gabriel Garcia Marquez

(This story appears in the 03 January, 2020 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

