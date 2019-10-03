  1. Home
  2. Life
  3. Thoughts

Thoughts on oil

By Forbes India
Published: Oct 3, 2019 04:54:43 PM IST

g_121909_j_paul_getty_280x210.jpgImage: David Farrell / Getty Images

My formula for success is rise early, work late, and strike oil.
—J Paul Getty

The day we run out of petrol is the day Iran will be free.
—Abbas Kiarostami

Oil has allowed us to think about economics as though energy doesn’t matter.
—Andrew Nikiforuk

Petroleum is a more likely cause of international conflict than wheat.
—Simone Weil

Let me tell you something that we Israelis have against Moses. He took us 40 years through the desert in order to bring us to the one spot in the Middle East that has no oil!
—Golda Meir

The use of solar energy has not been opened up because the oil industry does not own the sun.
—Ralph Nader

I am convinced that Nigeria would have been a more highly developed country without the oil. I wished we’d never smelt the fumes of petroleum.
—Wole Soyinka

Officials at BP have filed for permits to drill for oil again in the Gulf of Mexico. They say oil is easier to find than ever because its mostly on top of the water.
—Conan O’Brien

There is no free market for oil.
—T Boone Pickens

We are the addicts, the oil producers are the pushers.
—Thomas Friedman

Our oil supply is secure, not because our government threatens to use force against those who would make it insecure, but because the world’s oil suppliers want to make money.
—David R Henderson

A century ago, petroleum —what we call oil—was just an obscure commodity; today it is almost as vital to human existence as water.
—James Buchan

Oil creates the illusion of a completely changed life, life without work, life for free. Oil is a resource that anaesthetises thought, blurs vision, corrupts.
—Ryszard Kapuscinski

By 2020, we’ll be able to live without oil.
—Mohammad bin Salman

(This story appears in the 11 October, 2019 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated

MORE STORIES

Thoughts on oil
Forbes India
Thoughts on oil
The online ad world is murky. These companies want to fix it
The online ad world is murky. These companies want to fix it
Boeing rejected safety system for 737 Max jet, engineer says
Boeing rejected safety system for 737 Max jet, engineer says
Artificial intelligence for the perplexed executive
Stanford
Artificial intelligence for the perplexed executive
Can cars use hydrogen as zero-pollution fuel?
Alan Ohnsman
Can cars use hydrogen as zero-pollution fuel?
Translation is going high-tech
Naini Thaker
Translation is going high-tech
It's official: Global trade is deteriorating, sapping the world's economy
It's official: Global trade is deteriorating, sapping the world's economy
As WeWork slows down, its biggest competitor says it is thriving
As WeWork slows down, its biggest competitor says it is thriving
KKR: What's going wrong at the private equity firm, and how to fix it