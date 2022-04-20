



In 2015, Yogesh Kabra was trying hard to spot the difference. The second-generation entrepreneur from Surat completed his MBA from the US, worked as an associate with Techstars—one of the world’s largest startup incubators—for over 18 months and then decided to come back to India. For Kabra, the natural and obvious fit was joining the family business of trading in woven fabric. But the 26-year-old wanted to start his own venture in men’s premium undies. Being exposed to global brands in the US for a few years, Kabra knew how to spot the odd one out. Calvin Klein, Hanes, Hanro, Saxx, Mack Weldon and Ralph Lauren were not only different brand names but also had distinct qualities, positioning and imagery. “All were remarkably different,” he underlines.





