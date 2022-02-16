Tasheen Rahimtoola knows how to make a party successful

Image: Mexy Xavier

Stylists: Juilee Borse And Nidhi Agrawal; Wardrobe: Jacket Dress - Knot Gray





Tasheen Rahimtoola, 27

Founder, Taste Retreat



Tasheen Rahimtoola, 27, had three days to recreate the ambience of London’s EL&N Café for a client’s 25th birthday in Mumbai. She didn’t fail. When she had just four days to curate one of India’s biggest industrialist’s birthdays by bringing him his favourite things from around the world, she managed to impress him too.



With big names and happy clients in her kitty, Taste Retreat, Rahimtoola’s one-and-a-half-year-old venture, is reaching new heights every day. It specialises in experiential gourmet experiences, themed parties, corporate gifting, and sit-down dinners. What started as a Mumbai-only service is now available pan-India and has touched international waters too by expanding to Dubai and London.





