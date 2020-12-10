Achieving success with entrepreneur: Justin Owens

As his business continues to grow, so does the number of individuals that Owens has helped along the way. In fact, helping individuals is one of his main goals for the upcoming year; to create more six-figure earners and investors. By the end of the year, Owens plans to release his third motivational mixtape. You can find his most recent motivational mixtape, “The Road to 7 Figures,” on all digital streaming platforms now including iTunes and Spotify.
Additionally, there is also a podcast and clothing line in the works for the upcoming year. The podcast will highlight how to become a successful entrepreneur, the methods to become a phenomenal leader, and techniques to invest, as well as other related topics. His new clothing line will focus on rebelling against common stereotypes of success for black professionals and leaders such as himself, there are currently a select number of items available now on his website.
It’s easy to see from just one conversation, how Owens has managed to achieve success helping people become successful, as he is full of leadership and business advice and merely wants to see others find equal success as he has found.
Owens states, “Find someone who is already successful, someone with the results you desire and learn from them. Do everything they tell you to do. But be a good mentee, offer something in return.”
His advice begins with building a business structure promptly. Finding a good accountant as well as financial advisor as quickly as possible. He encourages focusing on communication skills, learning how you best communicate and perfect that technique. Owens explains that being able to communicate effectively is what creates the path to becoming a great entrepreneur!
Owens explains that knowing about different personalities can assist an individual in better communicate with a wide variety of people. This will also encourage an individual to build stronger relationship with you throughout the industry. Along with this advice, comes the concept of networking. He states that you must be willing to do more than what you are paid to do, as you never know what connections you might create. Owens suggests that if you follow these steps long enough, eventually you will get paid for more than what you do.
His lastly advice is to never stop learning and moving. Owens expresses that you should not take your foot off the gas pedal and most importantly, stay humble once you’ve made it.
