Aparna Singh emphasises on nurturing her Indian heritage through her exotic range of bindis and accessories

The cultural heritage of India is unparalleled and one of the most striking features is the colorful Indian attire embellished with a sparking bindi on the forehead. Indian Goddess Boutique specializes in luxury designer bindis, accessories and brand new swimwear collection which are inspired by Indian fabrics & fashion. From stunning bindis to dazzling range of jewellery reflects authenticity and excellent craftsmanship. What sets them apart from other companies in this Genre is their attention to intricate details. Ever since Bindis came into picture, not much attention was given to the packaging or ease of application. Indian Goddess boutique focuses primarily on this aspect. Their alluring range of Bindis comes in luxury packaging that leaves you awestruck. The thought goes beyond this as it also comes with tweezers for precise application and glue for further application of the bindis. This business model not only embraces the Indian culture but also reflects how vital customer gratification is. Though born and raised in Georgia, US, Aparna’s family hails from the “City of Nawabs”, Lucknow, India. Her father Udai V Singh is a reputable attorney with his own law firm in Atlanta Georgia and specializes in diverse areas like injury, immigration, and divorce law. Her mother Abha Singh is a retired hair stylist and a warm home maker. Aparna’s sister, Anjeli Singh is a graduate from Georgia State holding a majors in Art and is now an active member in fortifying Aparna’s business. Aside from being a business owner, Aparna is also a model, actress, & influencer. She has modeled for Van Micheal & Paul Mitchell & had roles in movies such as Jumanji, Hunger Games, Fast and Furious 8, Spider-man Homecoming & more. With family as her backbone, she started this venture 5 years ago with just $300. This might seem like a paltry sum to initiate a business but her creativity and her thirst to succeed has taken her this far where her company not only boasts variety in terms of Indian culture but also stands debt free. Aparna’s designs and her love for the Indian fabric is heavily influence by her Indian lineage. She has recently launched her swimwear collection keeping client preferences as her top priority. From fabric to designs to comfort, her collection has appealed to a lot of people. This overwhelming positive response has only helped her business to evolve with innovation, integrity and grace. Soon she would be taking up projects to initiate her own clothing line which is nothing short of an exciting news. Based out of Atlanta US, she has customers across US, Canada, London and more. In a few small speciality stores, she hopes to get her products in even more stores and not limit to Ecommerce only. Her products have also paved their way in several tv shows, movies, music videos, and worn and has earned recognition by successful models, music artists, and influencers. Her most highlighted achievements have been in shows like Black Lightening, Love and Hip Hop, “Law” by Yo Gotti, “Order” by Gunna, “I Do the Most” featuring T.I. & Young Dro and in popular movies like Spider-Man Homecoming. Some of the music artists, influencers, and tiktokers seen wearing her products include @yungyaun @bribiase @cheraeleri @cynsantana @natoria___ @glow_bymonica to name a few. Aparna’s expresses that the Global pandemic has surely unfolded its adverse effect on businesses but she keeps her hopes high and her focus undeterred to fight the obstacles at hand. With Indian Goddess Boutique, Aparna has truly brought out the aesthetics of being an Indian at heart. She has redefined the landscape of beauty and fashion that is not only charming to the eyes but also to the spirit. @aparnaofficial @indiangoddessboutique