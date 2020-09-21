Bhavik Mehta' s Thinkinbirds became 'The Leading Design Agency' in hospitality sector

“We always ‘think of the recipient’, as in how is this design concept going to affect the customers and does this fit the brief from our client.” , says the Brand Chief of ThinkinBirds, Bhavik Mehta, when asked about the philosophy of one of India’s leading Design agencies in the hospitality industry. ThinkinBirds is a design agency that has serviced more than 200 clients in the hospitality industry ever since it’s inception 7 years ago. The agency services over 60 clients on a retainer basis with a talented and dedicated team of professionals throughout the year. In a brief chat Bhavik Mehta sheds the light on the workings, plans and ideologies of the design agency and the importance of being there for your clients. “ In our nascent stages as a design agency and as a company we were trying to figure out what is the best way to efficiently service our clients and we figured out how to do just that in two ways. One was to always ‘think of the recipient’, as in how is this design going to affect the customers and does this fit the brief from our client. The second was to plan for the chaos as best as we can. It’s the nature of being in an industry such as this where deadlines are updated regularly and design requirements changed at the last minute, so you do have to be prepared to the best of your abilities.”, says Bhavik Mehta. Though Thinkin’Birds has worked with a lot of clients over the past 7 years, most of the clients are from the hospitality sector. When asked about it he had this to say; “We think of ourselves as not just a design agency but as a trouble shooter and problem solver for our clients. The hospitality industry across the world is constantly evolving which entails with it the fact that a solution which worked for a brand six months ago will not work today. It provides us with the opportunity to be long-term problem solvers for our clients and the work is incredibly satisfying from a value proposition perspective.” Adding to that he says, “ If you look across our portfolio of clients on our website (www.thinkinbirds.com), you’ll see that some of the clients we work with now are the clients that we have a long term relationship with like; Bouffage, Panino, Ghost Kitchens, London Bubble Co, Genuine Broaster Chicken, Jimo, JB’s Dessert Boutique, Lush House to name a few . As i said we like to be problem solvers for our clients and provide them with the best tools required to grow their business, because at the end of the day that’s what design thinking is about.” He envisions that Thinkin’Birds will continue the great work that it has been doing in the past seven years especially now that they have spread their wings in international markets as well. “The most important thing in a business is good relations and those are formed when you are there for your client, to solve their problems and when you turn in quality work when you’re supposed to deliver it. See, it’s the same thing I keep coming back to; be a problem solver for your client and think of the recipient.”, Bhavik Mehta says as he signs off.