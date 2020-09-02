Brianna Musco, Independent artist, taking the music industry by storm

Brianna is a singer-songwriter who is also classically trained in guitar. Her debut EP, “Forever,” (pop/rock) has been streamed over 200,000 times worldwide. On the stage, Brianna Musco surpasses all expectations with her high energy performances and stunning vocals. Musco looks to capitalize on her previous successes with her highly anticipated release of her new single, "Never Stay" this September 18th, 2020. With her strong presence in the music industry, Brianna Musco leaves marks of her impact wherever she goes.Many people think that musicians only write music and perform to sold-out crowds. However, the music industry is constantly changing, and emerging artists have created their own personal brands. One of those artists is Brianna Musco. Her determination and work ethic sets her apart from the other musicians. As an independent musician, Brianna is also a full-time entrepreneur. She has perfected both the business mentality and delivery of her product, her music. By staying independent, she capitalizes on all royalties for streaming, publishing, distribution, touring, merchandise, and her personal trademark. Her brand has created a full-time business within itself in which Brianna Musco is able to play music, meet new fans every day, and generate revenue all at the same time. Whenever she has free time, she always dedicates it to communicating with her fans and practicing her craft. She enjoys catching up with her fans on Instagram and sending encouraging video calls every Monday all across the world. People who are interested in Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Ariana Grande, and Ananya Birla will enjoy Brianna’s music and charismatic personality. By trying to set an example for others, Brianna wants to show people that they can have creative pursuits and still generate revenue. Even when others try to tear aspiring talents down by telling them it is a waste of time, personal happiness is what matters at the end of the day. Brianna Musco has proven that taking control of your career can lead to more creative freedom and opportunities. She looks forward to releasing her new single, "Never Stay" on all major streaming platforms this September 18th, 2020. Pre-save link to Brianna’s single: “Never Stay” Instagram: @briannamusco YouTube: Brianna Musco