Cuelogic Technologies & AWS conduct webinar aimed to help technology leaders realize rapid release velocity

Pune, India: Cuelogic Technologies
today announced that they are partnering with Amazon Web Services to conduct a value driven webinar aimed at technology leaders to help them realize rapid release velocity, accelerate time to market & innovate at speed and scale.
Cuelogic Technologies, headquartered in Pune, with offices in New York & San Francisco is a leading software engineering, cloud & digital services consultancy. Today, the company announced that it will be hosting a special webinar, where it will talk about an actual use case where their client seamlessly embraced cloud native & serverless technologies to scale, release faster and realize better developer productivity. It will detail how the business transformed itself to a digital business with built in abilities to identify, create, deliver and measure new value through new digital capabilities.The webinar will be co-hosted by AWS, a leader in the serverless space and managed cloud space.
Neel Vartikar, Chief Customer Officer at Cuelogic elaborated “These are testing times and we want to help stakeholders derive maximum value from their initiatives.The webinar will be case study driven and entail our field notes from a critical project that we have executed here at Cuelogic. I am sure people attending it will relate to it on multiple levels as the entire idea is to cut through the noise and share pointers that will help leaders to navigate through the change and get to their goals faster. It is a great example of how cutting edge technologies can be applied to solve complex business problems”
The agenda will be as follows
-
- Spotlight on the entire journey of Cuelogic’s client from combating tech obsolescence to becoming a cloud first business having built in abilities to identify, create, deliver and measure new value through digital capabilities.
- Partnership with AWS for best of breed solutions, implementing serverless, technology decision making and best practices.
- Actual field notes on real time challenges, re-architecting, migrating and automation.
- Highlights on business outcomes (accelerated time to market, operations and cost optimization, scaling and increased development throughput) and how they can be achieved by leveraging technology.
The speakers of the session would be Sunu Sasidharan (Head of Technology - Cuelogic Technologies), Eshaan Anand (Partner Solution Architect - AWS, Singapore) Deepan V (Head - Emerging Partners, India & SAARC, AISPL) session would be moderated by - Harsh Binani (Head of Marketing & Partner Initiatives - Cuelogic Technologies)
The event will be held live on 18th of June 2020 from 3 p.m. IST.
Registrations for the webinar can be made here
Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Digpu News Network. No Forbes India journalist is involved in the creation of this content.