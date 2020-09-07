Dallas-Based International Qamar Zaman Launches White-Label Press Release Distribution System

A Dallas-based American entrepreneur with South Asian roots has been helping small businesses since 2004 after leaving his 6 figure corporate job. Helping small business owners that suffer from creating the kind of brand awareness that results in leads and sales has been a big problem. The right kind of search engine optimization takes time and money. “Chasing Google algorithms is something that I did not want to do all the time,” says Zaman. “After studying many business processes, I developed a sustainable brand awareness system called
KISS PR Story. The cloud-based system offers to tell a brand story in a way that creates awareness.”
Transformation During COVID-19
In March 2020, Qamar Zaman launched his white-label system that now gives small SEO companies around the world an ability to create their own newswire services using the KISS PR news distribution platform. We have signed up over 130 white-label partners who are now leveraging our system to grow their businesses and help increase their bottom lines. To help our white-label partners, we are also giving them 10 free press releases per month.
Our press release system is packed with a lot of features and a network of large distribution sites, some of which are APNews, MarketWatch, Yahoo News and over 1,000 sites that make press release distribution affordable, says Zaman.
KissPR touts for being super simple and search engine-friendly built on Google SEO best practices that uses Schema markup for those SEO's who want to take advantage of voice search and artificial intelligence benefits with quality and best sound SEO foundation. Because of how we write content, we have been able to build great content that gets found and creates big visibility.
White-label partners can help build Google knowledge graphs and offer a total solution to its agency partners. Zaman has also launched a book on how to create a Google panel using his best practices. This book will be published soon, but it’s only available for new white-label members who qualify.
During COVID-19, the KISS PR story platform is also offering this system of free news distribution to small business owners if they qualify. By offering free press releases to those who are not able to afford marketing during these unprecedented times, KISS PR continues to assist in this darkest hour by helping grow personal and business brands all over the world.
The company has been favored by music artists, book creators, content creators who are now using the KISS PR press release service to amplify their message and get measure results by spending fractions of dollars. Most of my legal clients are gaining excellent results says Rene Perras a legal marketing consultant who has been using the legal news system for brand visibility for his high-ticket legal clients. I use KISS PR legal newswire distribution which has resulted in many benefits.
Recently, a 21-year-old music artist, Joane$
, launched his album, Pain, Sacrifice to Ambition, to help millennials around the world overcome depression and help them build their purpose.
Another personal success is Jay Vinson
, a life coach and personal trainer who wrote his book, Pain to Purpose, in order to help people find their purpose.
Used by over 10K paid customer, distributing over 33,000 stories and counting across the world, this this small news distribution company offers a new ray of light for business owners across the world.
Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.