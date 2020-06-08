ECVV extends network of qualified suppliers to procure goods from China amidst pandemic

ECVV is essentially a cross-border MRO products sourcing platform which mainly deals in finished and semi-finished industrial goods. The company was established in 2006 to help more companies to save money, save time, and be worry free to complete sourcing from China. Over the years, ECVV has emerged as a reliable MRO B2B e-commerce platform. The MRO products sourcing platform is to adopt smarter delivery routes and implement premium delivery techniques for a safe and timely delivery.
The leading MRO products B2B platform, ECVV has announced to extend its network of suppliers to enable business owners to procure finished and semi-finished goods from China. With restrictions on travelling, the said decision of ECVV
is said to provide respite to those producers who intend to resume their production.
The cross-border product sourcing platform has also decided to strengthen its Safebuy service to ensure safety of payment and timely delivery of goods across international borders. The service provider has a network of 950,000 suppliers and over 2.2+ million global buyers.
With a significant surge in demand for machinery, hardware electronic appliances and building materials, the service provider intends to take advantage of their strong network of suppliers. As per reports, they intend to use smart routes and revamp their delivery control system to ensure timely delivery of primary goods.
The CEO of ECVV stated, “Our primary motive in this pandemic-stricken hour is to ensure payment safety and on-time delivery to help big and small enterprises to resume their production process.”
Over the years, the company has been a leading B2B service provider to over 3000 international customers ranging from governmental agencies, manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers and product-based service centres. With the implementation of newer delivery control system, and a more extensive supplier network, a robust segment of primary and secondary will benefit in several global countries.
Ever since businesses decided to resume their production amidst the scare of COVID-19, the scarcity in the availability of raw materials has been a constant source of worry. Nevertheless, the ECVV is hopeful that by increasing the network’s size, they can help meet the gap between demand and supply of both industrial and semi-finished goods significantly.
Reports further added that a significant number of customers availed ECVV’s Safebuy services during April and May. On the same subject, a prominent broad member of the company added, “It encouraged us to improve our services even further so that we can accommodate more orders and facilitate smooth and safe delivery of goods even during this chaotic situation.”
Based on the reports collected, more streamlined and well-organised services can be expected from the MRO products sourcing platforms in the next few months as well. With more industries resuming their production, an increase in the suppliers’ network may benefit the producers significantly.
Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Digpu News Network. No Forbes India journalist is involved in the creation of this content.