Epilepsy and Covid -19

<br />

Corona virus 2019 (COVID-19) is a novel infectious disease caused by extreme intense respiratory condition Covid 2 (SARS-CoV-2), and the flare-up, which at first happened in Wuhan, China in late 2019, is currently quickly spreading universally . The world has implemented early prudent steps to control the spread of COVID-19 through limitation of exercises.While relationship between COVID-19 and epilepsy have not been accounted for, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention demonstrate that epilepsy, among other neurological comorbidities, might be a risk factor for the infection. This is in direct difference to current clinical information and writing, all of which need information to help a relationship among epilepsy and a higher danger of COVID-19. However, patients with epilepsy who smoke or have diabetes, malignancy, lung infection, or heftiness might be at an expanded danger. In addition, the impacts of COVID-19 on epilepsy are not clear. All things considered, COVID-19 may cause fever in patients with epilepsy, and this fever may thus trigger seizures. Manifestations of COVID-19, which are basically respiratory and gastrointestinal in nature, have not indicated any effect on seizure related side effects in patients with epilepsy.The condition of expanded or uncontrollable seizures could cause problems. One is the impact of seizure on the patient's body condition. Mortality related with epilepsy is higher in patients with uncontrollable seizures than in those with controllable seizures. Continuous seizures would cause ailing health, and the condition of sustenance is related with the immune system. The subsequent issue is that going to trauma centers in view of uncontrollable seizures could expose the patient to Covid. It is critical to keep up the control of seizures, just as the counteraction of COVID-19. Visits to hospitals and occasional filling of medicines represent the more prominent trouble experienced by patients with epilepsy in maintaining a strategic distance from swarmed circumstances. It is critical to furnish this data to patients with epilepsy and their families so they might be kept from being infected with COVID-19. Moreover, the spread of right data will lessen uneasiness and stress. Instructing patients with epilepsy would diminish seizure recurrence and unintentional injuries brought about by seizures. On the other hand, web and web-based media can be a wellspring of casual, unsure, or deceiving data that may make individuals react wrongly or alarm unnecessarily. A framework for dispersing reliable resources of information needs to be established.