Galaxy High Street in Vapi, Gujarat bags two prestigious awards from ACEF

When you aim for the sky, getting awards is not a big deal. Isn’t it? But getting not just one, but two international awards at the 9th
Edition (2020) of the ACEF Asian Leaders Forum & Awards speaks volumes of the standards that Arete Group has kept for itself in providing wonderful platform for national & international brands. The ACEF is the only program that is focused on Customer Engagement Activities. The objectives of the Forum are to spread the new trends, best practices and case studies to present where the market and industry are headed with in-depth discussions on Customer Engagements.
The Galaxy High Street (https://www.galaxyhighstreet.com/
) of Arete Group has bagged two awards from ACEF, one is the Gold Award in the Most Admired Brand of the Year (Retail Mall) Category and a Bronze Award in the Most Admired B2C Marketing category. Getting these awards at a time when the world is facing crunch, is the proof of strong fundamentals on which the Arete Group is built. In many big cities shopping malls are at present facing difficult situations. Whereas in a medium city like Vapi where the Galaxy High Street is trying to rebound while strictly following safety precautions like social distancing goes to prove how Safety guidelines are implemented hand in hand with promotion and marketing of the retail centre.
Virender Kumar, Marketing Head of Arete Group(http://areteservices.in/
), said “Receiving these awards in two different categories is proof of how we promote brands that we market and how the customers are engaged with us. While the awards reinforce the faith of our customers, the brands that associated with us also feel the tremendous push that they get in enhanced volume. We are of the view that when our retail partners win, we win. Of course the awards are expected to boost the morale of our employees and develop a belonging for them towards the organization and help in bringing in more such brands, and engage with leading organizations in other areas of our business. To make shopping a unique experience, we have launched a new women exclusive zone “MODA”, where the entire first floor is dedicated to brands like Ritu Kumar, Biba, Fabindia, Ritukumar Label and Chehre.”
Arete Group’s vision is to build a conglomeration of great companies across different sectors. The group studies businesses that show long term potential and concentrates on strengthening the fundamentals of the company in its area of operation in depth, analyzing the core values and re-looking at them every year to consider changes that are taking place in the business spectrum. The two awards are only a reflection of the group’s emphasis on values, powered by a wait-and-watch attitude and supported by a strong team of Strategists, Managers and trustworthy Employees. Even as lockdown was announced due to pandemic, the group laid total stress on Safety of its customers and Hygiene that really paid off once the lockdown was lifted, not just in Galaxy High Street but in the entire spectrum of its activities. These awards are significant proof of the faith level of its customers on the safety guidelines followed by the group.
The group is not going to sit on the laurels brought in by these two awards, but will focus on showing more commitment to the success of the various brands associated with it till now and work in bringing in more such brands in its ambit. The group profoundly thanks all its customers for their unstinted cooperation extended by them and aims to get more support in the future. The Arete group also expresses its gratitude to the organizers of the ACEF Asian Leaders Forum & Awards for truly recognizing the group’s real strength and hopes for more such awards in the near future.
Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.