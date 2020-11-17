GitHub India hires corporate real estate (CRE) tycoon Ria Singh, An Ex-Uber employee

San Francisco-based and Microsoft-owned Company GitHub announced the official launch of GitHub India and has hired Ria Singh, a renowned Corporate Real Estate (CRE) leader. Ria says, ‘The moment I had my virtual conversations with Erica Brescia, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of GitHub and the other leaders of the company, I saw the passion with which they all spoke about the culture of the company and their vision for it from me in terms of Corporate Real Estate (CRE). That’s when I immediately said a big yes and started my beautiful journey as a Hubber. All the companies that I have worked for in the past have had a very strong culture and I saw that majorly at GitHub. I’m even more proud because it belongs to the Microsoft family’. Ria who has played a significant role in building offices for Facebook and Uber along with her team in the past says, ‘My aim for all my projects has been to do the best I can for the employees of the company. I would definitely like to thank Jones Lang Lasalle, Facebook, and Uber for imbibing numerous Corporate Real Estate (CRE) learnings in me and training me so well’. She believes that employee engagement is an integral part of an organization and will enhance that for GitHub India. ‘Given the times we are in I’m currently working on a lot of virtual engagement projects that will be one of a kind and in a never seen before format’. On her take on being one of the very few female leaders in the Corporate Real Estate (CRE) industry, and ‘I feel, it’s a taboo and we need to break such taboos. I’m currently working under the best CRE leaders who are female employees and have worked with many in the past. Would encourage more women to take this as a career opportunity because they will love it as much as I do. Women in CRE have transformed the industry as much as men have. We have always been equals’ she says. When talking about her success mantra, ‘I am a firm believer of living life to the fullest and giving the best I can wherever I go’. On being asked who her source of inspiration is, ‘it has always been my father Cdr. Singh who is an ex Indian Naval officer. My father in fact introduced me to the world of Corporate Real Estate (CRE) and I can’t thank him enough for that. Dad after serving the Indian Navy, was in the Corporate Real Estate (CRE) industry and now has a company of his own. I grew up watching and learning a lot from him. Most importantly he taught me how to contribute the most I can to society and helping everyone I can in my capacity’. When asked about her plans for the future she says, ‘Well, this has always been a very interesting question. I would just like to say that I will continue doing the best I can in my industry and make GitHub and the CRE industry proud. I would also like to continue working on my contribution to our society and lastly, wish to see myself soon in the Forbes 30 under 30 list’.