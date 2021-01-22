How an Indian startup by Gulrez Alam and Md Badshah Ansari generated millions in the face of the covid-19 pandemic

The onset of the coronavirus pandemic was something that left several businesses disheveled. The unprecedented occurrence engulfed dreams of many, but there were some who saw the opportunity as a means through which people could get digital solutions for the adversaries that the pandemic gave rise to.

This project was called Teamology Softech Media and services Pvt ltd and the visionary was it's founder Mr Gulrez Alam and Md Badshah Ansari.

"If I had one dollar left, I would spend it on PR", this quote by Bill Gates reinforced Mr Gulrez Alam's vision for starting his digital marketing agency that would primarily focus on providing effective Affordable Digital PR service to budding and aspirational businesses, so that they can use the internet effectively, as a medium to reach out to the masses and bolster their digital ventures.

Mr Gulrez Alam regards his failures as one of the most potent ways of how he learnt from life, throughout the different jobs that he undertook, he did not have a helping hand or anyone who would guide him with the nuances of digital marketing, but he had the zest to make a difference, understanding the vastness of computer technologies, he left his BBA degree and pursued BCA, following which he completed his MCA and was determined to pursue a career in digital technologies and hence started hunting for suitable vacancies for himself.

But the journey came with its own obstacles, many a times, he would be duped while looking for jobs on the web, which added to his woes, this inspired him to launch a website that would help millions to get verified, factual and accurate government jobs online, therefore he along with Md Badshah Ansari bought a domain called sarkarinaukriind.com a informative portal for sarkari naukri and educational update, and after this decision, there was no turning back for the duo.

Sarkarinaukriind.com is today trusted by millenials in India for each latest update on job vacancies, career guidance blogs and timely notifications so that no aspirant misses out on his dream job.

Slowly and gradually, these men got acquainted to the power of digital PR and optimization services in helping businesses reach their goals, and developed the idea of starting a digital services website, indigenously made and suited for the budding Indian entrepreneurs with expert services ranging from -

● Specialised and targeted SEO that boosts ranking

● Digital PR that bolsters reach in India and abroad

● Content solutions curated by high end writers

● Heavily affordable packaged services that is analytics backed and convert

This online venture came to be known as Teamology media and services Pvt Ltd, founded in the year when the world was battered in the Covid-19 crisis, Mr Gulrez Alam and Md Badshah Ansari's venture became a blessing in disguise for businesses who were looking to widen their reach when every possible service was going online, the opportunity has till date helped more than ten thousand clients with 100+ publications at an accelerating client rate of 150+ currently, these statistics speaks volumes about the quality and affordability of one of the most fastest growing digital marketing agencies in India.