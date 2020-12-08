How an Indian start-up pure organio is driving indians towards 'Rurban' Living

‘Rurban’ Living is a reality of our times and it means living a life closer to the rural landscape while living away from it. There is a gradual increase in the number of people tired of eating junk, adulterated food while living within the polluted cityscape and watching themselves deteriorate physically and mentally. Overwhelmed due to this, there is a slow migration of city people back to the villages, or at least, farms equipped with all the necessary amenities. However, since it isn’t possible for everyone to shift to villages, eating organic ingredients in daily life is the next viable option to choose. This has given an unprecedented rise to companies like Pure Organio
, which is an online platform selling pure organic products.
Established in 2020, Pure Organio is completely inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make In India’ mission. It is this inspiration that led this remarkable company to drive a change at multiple levels, right from the farmers’ market to promoting organic way of living across the globe.
They sell Organic spices primarily, sourced from farmers standing at the lowest rung of supply chain and in doing so, they are not only selling products at a reasonable cost but also strengthening the farmers by buying from them at a price that is higher than usual. In addition, Pure Organio is also promoting Indian made products across the world while maintaining high standards of quality. With a large number of households in India choosing to go organic in their daily life, Pure Organio’s work is cut out for the near future. Their current focus remains on “providing pure organic, certified products, which are Made in India.” The most important thing for the founders of Pure Organio is to sell products that bring a positive change in their customers’ lives.
Talking of pure organic products, these are defined as being produced with no pesticides, no chemical fertilizer, and no harmful chemicals being used. Moreover, these products are also devoid of any preservatives or additives. Indians are increasingly becoming more aware of the significance of organic products in their lives. Organic products contain more nutrients than normal products and because of lack of chemicals and pesticides, these are better for your health.
Internationally accredited certification institutions like Control Union, Onecert, IMO, Indocert, etc, certify organic food products, which helps the consumers identify the veracity of the same. The business standards adopted at Pure Organio is NPOP (National Programme for Organic Production) are determined and supervised in India by APEDA.
The higher consumption of organic food ingredients like spices, spice powders and Masala teas reflects the average Indian man and woman’s changing attitude towards better things in life. The multiple advantages that organic living brings to the individual as well as the society is much more than what is generally visible.
However, much more than that is the impact of organic products on the future of Earth’s sustenance. And that is one of the many things that drive Pure Organio’s business sense!
