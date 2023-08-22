HUL FinAce Season 7: Master the rules for business growth in the ultimate finance challenge
India's most popular B-school finance challenge, HUL FinAce, is back with its Season 7. An opportunity for the students of India's prestigious business institutes to gain insights into the corporate world. Hindustan Unilever, the largest FMCG company in India with a portfolio of over 50 brands, has ingrained itself into the daily routines of countless Indian consumers. HUL aspires to not only be a pioneer in the realm of sustainable business but also to exemplify how their purpose-driven and forward-looking business model propels exceptional performance. Their business strategy integrates sustainability across business operations, enabling them to deliver growth that is consistent, competitive, profitable, and responsible. In an effort to connect with the most talented individuals in the dynamic and competitive field of Finance, HUL is orchestrating the 7th edition of FinAce in partnership with CNBC-TV18. This year’s competition centers around the theme of "CFO playbook on driving business growth", aiming to provide insights and strategies on fostering business expansion. The case study was launched virtually & included an overview of HUL Finance function, insights from the South Asia Unilever CFO - Ritesh Tiwari, followed by the unveiling of the case study, and insights drawn from previous winners' experiences. While discussing the finance function at Hindustan Unilever, various roles and work opportunities were accentuated with emphasis on work culture at HUL. “HUL Finance is a CFO factory and not without a reason. Finance at HUL means strategy and business. We co-create business agenda, we drive strategic decision making rooted in financial prudence and backed by best-in-class information systems”, said Mr Ritesh Tiwari, Executive Director, Finance, HUL & Chief Financial officer for Unilever, South Asia. He also said, “The FinAce case this season: ‘CFO playbook on driving business growth’ is designed to give you a flavour of what kind of work is done in HUL Finance. During the course of this case study, you will be steering the skincare business in its journey to premiumize its portfolio.” To reward top-class strategies, HUL has curated an enticing selection of rewards for the semi-finalists & the winners:
All semi-finalists will be granted the opportunity for a pre-placement interview (PPI) with Unilever as a part of the Summer Internship Process (ULIP 2024).
All winners will be featured on Forbesindia.com.
The grand finale winner will be awarded a substantial cash prize of 3 lakh rupees.
Runners-up will secure a noteworthy cash prize of 2 lakh rupees.