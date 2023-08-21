Massive 98% Plummet Observed in Bitcoin Ordinals NFT Trading Volume

Image: Shutterstock

In a recent turn of events, Bitcoin ordinals, a prominent type of non-fungible token (NFT), have faced a staggering drop in their trading activity. DappRadar, a leading analytics platform, revealed that Bitcoin ordinals transactions plummeted by a significant 97%, totalling 20,571 in mid-August. The NFT's trading volumes, a critical indicator of user engagement, experienced a jaw-dropping decline of 98% since May.DappRadar's data, disclosed on August 17, portrayed a grim picture of the Bitcoin ordinals market. The sales, which soared to a zenith of $452 million in May, dwindled to approximately $3 million by August 14. The situation raises concerns over the long-term viability of Bitcoin-based NFTs. While DappRadar highlighted the substantial decrease in sales volume and transaction count, it underscored the need for further analysis to determine whether this decline is merely a "temporary setback" or a systemic issue.However, DappRadar emphasised the need for additional time to gauge the implications of this decline accurately. While market dynamics can contribute to fluctuations in sales volume, the consistent decline in transaction count raises broader concerns. The report suggested that the dwindling transaction count might reflect reduced trader engagement with Bitcoin ordinals, potentially impacting the long-term relevance and sustainability of these NFTs in the growing NFT space.This sudden drop in Bitcoin ordinals NFT trading volume comes after a bustling second quarter, during which trading volumes and user activity experienced a substantial surge compared to this year's first quarter. However, the sustainability of the ordinals market is at a crossroads due to the divided outlook within the Bitcoin community regarding the role of NFTs on the network.While Ethereum and other blockchains have integrated NFTs with little controversy, the Bitcoin community appears divided. Some consider Bitcoin "digital gold," emphasising its role as a store of value, while others question the integration of NFTs onto the Bitcoin network.The upcoming months are anticipated to play a pivotal role in determining the fate of Bitcoin-based NFTs. The industry will closely watch whether Bitcoin ordinals rebound from this setback, or the coin potentially reverts to its original function as a store of value as the NFT landscape evolves.As the crypto realm navigates these shifts, stakeholders and enthusiasts alike are left with crucial questions about the future trajectory of Bitcoin-based NFTs and their role in the rapidly transforming world of digital currencies and decentralised finance.