Layne Schmerin: The name synonymous to the growing digital marketing industry for his skills and talents as a marketing entrepreneur

He has emerged as the guru of the marketing firm in the US and is leaving no stone unturned with his avant-garde strategies to grow other brands and firms. The world is changing and moreover evolving each day with many different advancements taking place at a rapid and at an advanced rate. However, what's interesting to note here is that many dynamic entrepreneurs are getting their foot in the industry of digital and social media marketing and are putting in their sweat and blood to change the landscape of the marketing industry. One such intelligent and innovative entrepreneur we know of is Layne Schmerin, who is growing and evolving each day with his exceptional marketing firm of the US called "Top Tree Agency". Talking about the social reach Layne's agency has acquired is beyond commendable for the kind of varied marketing techniques it offers and promises its clients to reach the top of their social game with increasing their growth and presence in the market. Layne hails from Houston, Texas and serves as the proud Co-founder of Top Tree Agency along with his brother, Jonathan Lepow. The core aim of this outstanding marketing firm is to help its clients maximize their potential by helping them with their out of the box and creative marketing campaigns and grow their audiences organically. However, Layne first started as being a music marketer who even worked with many prominent names of the music industry. It all began for Layne and his brother when they first dipped their hands in creating a Cannabis company. The idea for the same had emerged after witnessing the passing away of their beloved brother due to cancer. This made Layne and Jonathan create a Cannabis company that aimed to spread across the medicinal benefits of Cannabis. Both of them made effective use of social media to grow the presence of their Cannabis firm, and soon they saw success knocking their doors. This upped their confidence and gave them the courage to make use of these strategies that could be of help in growing other brands and companies as well and help increase their growth in the market. This gave birth to their company Top Tree Agency which today is considered to be the best in the business of digital marketing in the entire USA. The network strategy that Top Tree Agency uses is also one of the key factors that have made this firm one of its kind. It uses four simple steps which include - helping to grow the brands organically, helping to drive more traffic, optimizing the generated traffic and lastly using effective marketing campaigns to get the brands more attention from the audience. The company's reach has so far been over 10 million and includes a rich list of clients like Advanced Nutrients, Atlantic Records, Hemper Co. and many others. To be more creative and help clients achieve more market attention, Layne and his company also make some ingenious memes and are making a buzz in the market even for this. Today, Layne and his company Top Tree Agency stand proud as a unique and pioneering agency in the USA that makes use of different and unconventional marketing strategies. First, it garnered much love for their Cannabis company through their marketing model and now has evolved into being one of the leading full-fledged marketing firms serving several clients from varied industries, only to work for their growth.