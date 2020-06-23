Upcoming teen pop superstar Ameerah Jay going viral with hot new song 'Survivor'

I’m 14 years old, I live with my parents and I'm Home-schooled. I endeavor to successfullyachieve my goals as a student while I work hard on my music career. Physical training, singingpractice, piano lessons, recording studio sessions, music video shootings are part of my routine.I have the feeling that I didn’t have to chose my purpose, it was meant to be. My parents areboth artists, so they are my source of inspiration. While my mom was pregnant with me, shewas spending most of her time recording with my dad at the studio, they used to put theheadphones on her belly so I can listen and approve. They told me that I sang before I evenspoke. My very first experience was at the age of 7 when I recorded some chorus harmonies forone of my dad’s song. I loved it and I knew that it was for life.I am just starting my career with the hope that my music would be heard, and will touch people’sheart. I wish it could inspire the young generation and give them hope. I believe music makes abetter world.At this point, would be gaining people’s love and respect and being part of the history making.Working always harder and not taking anything for granted cause I already know that my nextwork should be better than the previous one. Also staying close to my family and friends,enjoying the love, ignoring the hate and staying true to myself.Take the time to find your passion, Get rid of your fears, have fun while you work hard for yourdreams and never give up.