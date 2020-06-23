Upcoming teen pop superstar Ameerah Jay going viral with hot new song 'Survivor'

I’m 14 years old, I live with my parents and I'm Home-schooled. I endeavor to successfully
achieve my goals as a student while I work hard on my music career. Physical training, singing
practice, piano lessons, recording studio sessions, music video shootings are part of my routine.• How did you discover your life purpose? Who guided you? Who inspired you?
I have the feeling that I didn’t have to chose my purpose, it was meant to be. My parents are
both artists, so they are my source of inspiration. While my mom was pregnant with me, she
was spending most of her time recording with my dad at the studio, they used to put the
headphones on her belly so I can listen and approve. They told me that I sang before I even
spoke. My very first experience was at the age of 7 when I recorded some chorus harmonies for
one of my dad’s song. I loved it and I knew that it was for life.• What about your career has value and meaning to you?
I am just starting my career with the hope that my music would be heard, and will touch people’s
heart. I wish it could inspire the young generation and give them hope. I believe music makes a
better world.• What are the greatest rewards of pursuing a career that has value and meaning to you?
At this point, would be gaining people’s love and respect and being part of the history making.• What are the greatest challenges of your chosen career path?
Working always harder and not taking anything for granted cause I already know that my next
work should be better than the previous one. Also staying close to my family and friends,
enjoying the love, ignoring the hate and staying true to myself.• How can other young people like you tap into their life purpose? What would you advise?
Take the time to find your passion, Get rid of your fears, have fun while you work hard for your
dreams and never give up.
Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.