Spencer Galbreath's love of life has catapulted him to being a successful well rounder entrepreneur

When Spencer isn’t focus on his clothing brand, make-up / beauty lounge, clients his daughter and family Spencer is listening to motivational videos and or reading a publication on how to improve.
He ventured into the clothing industry as he felt a need to make and wear clothes that don’t hurt nature. Spencer is a talented gentleman in the corporate industry and knows the amount of creativity and hard work that goes into making a profitable business venture.
LYFE Connoisseur- his clothing brand has garnered a very positive response from the customers who are beginning to realize the importance and benefits of wearing eco-friendly clothes. Spencer has a keen eye on the market and has staggeringly captured the market sentiment.
Spencer provides effective advice to his clients and helps them build their brands. Spencer is also a music arbiter and his choice or taste in music is considered highly Insightful.
Spencer has developed many top-level brands and has also provided great life teachings in the way of becoming a successful entrepreneur.
To keep up with LYFE Connoisseur himself you can follow him on Instagram @iamspencergalbreath or visit his website www.spencergalbreath.com
Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.