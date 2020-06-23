  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. Brand Connect

Spencer Galbreath's love of life has catapulted him to being a successful well rounder entrepreneur

Spencer is a businessman, go-getter and is the owner of an organic eco-friendly clothing brand named LYFE Connoisseur

BRAND CONNECT
Published: Jun 23, 2020 12:13:46 PM IST

spencer galbreath - 900x600
When Spencer isn’t focus on his clothing brand, make-up / beauty lounge, clients his daughter and family Spencer is listening to motivational videos and or reading a publication on how to improve.

He ventured into the clothing industry as he felt a need to make and wear clothes that don’t hurt nature. Spencer is a talented gentleman in the corporate industry and knows the amount of creativity and hard work that goes into making a profitable business venture.

LYFE Connoisseur- his clothing brand has garnered a very positive response from the customers who are beginning to realize the importance and benefits of wearing eco-friendly clothes. Spencer has a keen eye on the market and has staggeringly captured the market sentiment. 

Spencer provides effective advice to his clients and helps them build their brands. Spencer is also a music arbiter and his choice or taste in music is considered highly Insightful. 

Spencer has developed many top-level brands and has also provided great life teachings in the way of becoming a successful entrepreneur.

To keep up with LYFE Connoisseur himself you can follow him on Instagram @iamspencergalbreath or visit his website www.spencergalbreath.com

Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.

 

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Layne Schmerin: The name synonymous to the growing digital marketing industry for his skills and talents as a marketing entrepreneur
Meet H.E Mr. Roy Fernandes: The Man of all seasons