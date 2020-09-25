Meet Charles Winn, the company providing Fine Wines to the super-rich

The fine wine market
is not a new phenomenon by any stretch of the imagination. The history of the world’s most famous vineyards, situated on the Cote d’Or in Burgundy and the banks of the River Gironde in Bordeaux, goes back centuries. It’s in such regions that strict guidelines are in place to control the quality of the wine and limit the production, resulting in the most desirable investment grade wines also being in the shortest supply. Recent times have seen new life breathed into the market due to an increasing number of high net worth investors inemerging BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India and China) countries. This increase in appetite from emerging markets is commanding higher price points and putting further pressure on producers who are in a constant battle to manage the delicate balance of supply and demand.
A great example of the growth in emerging BRIC markets is that India’s millionaire club added 7,300 people in the year through mid-2018, driving up its total number of dollar-millionaires to 343,000, with 1,500 of them holding wealth over $100 million each and the number is estimated to grow to 526,000 by 2023.
Charles Winn knows the face of money is changing and their strategy is to work with the new age of money to keep with the trends and movement in the market and uphold interest of these new consumers. Charles Winn only focuses on the top 1% of Fine Wines, which can be described as the super blue chips of the wine world, and adhere to stringent criteria when sourcing and purchasing these super Fine Wines. They understand that variables such as making sure the provenance and storage is faultless when buying Fine Wine and this attention to detail puts them in a category of their own which is why their clientele are the super-elite.
One example of an exquisite wine Charles Winn is currently selling is a Mouton Rothschild 1945 for US$20,500 per bottle. This is one of the highest rated wines across the market and it has been ranked as a 100 point scoring wine and an all-time favourite of Robert Parker Jr., world renowned U.S. wine critic. His tasting notes on the wine go on to say “A consistent 100-point wine (only because my point scale stops at that number), the 1945 Mouton-Rothschild is truly one of the immortal wines of the century. This wine is easily identifiable because of its remarkably exotic, over-ripe, sweet nose of black fruits, coffee, tobacco, mocha, and Asian spices. It is an extraordinarily dense, opulent, and rich wine, with layers of creamy fruit, behaving more like a 1947 Pomerol than a structured, powerful, and tannic 1945. The wine finishes with a 60+ second display of ripe fruit, extract, and sweet tannin. This remarkably youthful wine (only light amber at the edge) is mindboggling”
Charles Winn goes on to say “The Fine Wine market is very promising due to the influx of new money buyers and the appeal of security in this current economic climate that strong tangible assets, like Fine Wine, are known to have”
Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.