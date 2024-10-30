Most promising brands of the year 2024

Explore the brands making a remarkable impact and poised for success in 2024. These promising companies are driving change with innovative strategies, outstanding products, and a commitment to excellence. As they rise in influence, they’re setting new standards across industries, reshaping the landscape, and capturing consumer loyalty.

TCI Express

TCIEXPRESS, India’s fastest B2B express delivery company, provides time-definite express delivery solutions across diverse industries. Ranked among the top 500 companies, TCIEXPRESS holds over 10% market share in the Indian express delivery industry. With its extensive pan-India Hub & Spoke network across 60,000+ locations and 29,000+ pin codes and a fleet of 5,500 vehicles, the company ensures the fastest deliveries to over 200 countries via Air, Rail and Surface. Led by the dynamic leadership of Managing Director, Mr. Chander Agarwal, TCIEXPRESS, has achieved key milestones, including listings on NSE and BSE, expansion into markets like Singapore, automation of sorting centres in Gurugram and Pune, expanding branch setups to nearly 1,000, and earning Great Place to Work recognition. Mr. Agarwal also influences key industry policies as a board member of the Express Industry Council of India.

Being a vanguard of sustainable logistics, TCIEXPRESS has taken initiatives like installing solar panels at Gurugram and Pune sorting centres and promoting CNG and electric vehicles, earning us recognitions like the LEED Gold & ET Now Sustainable Organisation 2024. Committed to holistic societal growth, TCIEXPRESS drives social initiatives in community development, education, healthcare, and skill enhancement.With speed as the core of its services, TCIEXPRESS’s mission is to lead in express delivery, earning the love of customers from Indian and international markets, while its vision focuses on becoming a customer-focused, multi-technology, IT-enabled logistics system. Recognised as Iconic Brand of India 2024, TCIEXPRESS aims to achieve 18-20% annual revenue growth, targeting ₹2,000+ crores in the next five years

Atlas Project Management Consultants

Atlas Project Management Consultants, founded by industry veterans Krishna Vamsi, Vaibhav Shah and Bharvi Thakkar with extensive experience in real estate, industrial projects, Interiors and Infrastructure deliver one-stop solutions that redefine Project Management, Technical Advisory and Real Estate Advisory services. Atlas PMC carry their USP with the purview of providing a 360 degrees approach of Project Management and Real Estate Advisory services.Their services span diverse sectors including real estate, Industrial, Speciality Chemicals, Education & Hospitallity sectors, Warehousing and Corporate Interiors. Atlas PMC has created a strong foothold whilst establishing footprints on projects of visionaries like AM/NS India, Adani Group, Arvind Group, GFL, NAMTECH, Orchid Schools, Omega Elevators, GFL, Meghmani Organics and others. They have served valued clients in the Real Estate segment of Survi Group, Swati Pro-Con and others.

Driven by an entrepreneurial approach, Atlas PMC challenges traditional methods, employing agile management and advanced analytics to deliver timely, cost-effective results. Their strong local presence and industry network facilitate efficient resolution of project issues, providing clients with operational cost savings and robust decision-making support. Recognized as one of India’s top PMCs, Atlas PMC’s dedication to service excellence is exemplified by its recognitions from industry leaders and substantial project achievements across the country.

Rossell Techsys

Rossell Techsys Ltd. is a leading engineering and manufacturing global brand, recognized for its unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Led by Mr. Rishab Gupta, the founding member, the company provides solutions in Electrical Wiring, Circuit Boards, Automatic Test Systems, Systems Integration, and aftermarket services such as Obsolescence Management and Reverse Engineering that power some of the world’s most advanced defense platforms across sea, land, and air.Rossell Techsys holds a wide range of industry certifications, reinforcing its commitment to world-class standards and operational excellence. With quality embedded at every stage—driven by Centres of Excellence, skilled talent, and state-of-the-art infrastructure—it ensures timely, high-quality, and cost-effective deliveries. The company is also dedicated to sustainability, skilling India, and green operations.

Rossell Techsys, the first-ever Indian company to receive Boeing’s 'Supplier of the Year' award twice, has earned multiple global accolades, including the prestigious 'Supplier Excellence Award 2024' from Honeywell and 'Outstanding Supplier Recognition 2024' from Lockheed Martin."

Sainicon Security Systems

Founded in 2012, Sainicon Security Systems is a leading provider of integrated security solutions in Jammu and Kashmir, committed to safeguarding life and property through advanced technology. Specializing in high-security and entrance control solutions, Sainicon serves key sectors, including Government, Defence, and Commercial projects. Notable clients include the Indian Army, Border Security Force, and the Jammu Smart City initiative.

Sainicon offers cutting-edge perimeter protection systems, employing video solutions, thermal imaging, radar solutions, and fiber optic sensing to secure vast areas—up to 10 kilometers—from a single control room. The company also integrates video analytics with features like people counting, face detection, automatic number plate recognition, and biometric access control to manage entry points efficiently.By incorporating door frame metal detectors, thermal imaging, and intrusion alarm systems into their solutions, Sainicon ensures comprehensive security for both public and private establishments, enhancing safety through innovative and reliable technology.

Billabong High International School

Billabong High International School, Kanpur, follows the progressive "school of thought" philosophy, fostering a supportive and stimulating environment where every learner is encouraged to explore their unique ideas and questions. The school's mission is to create enriching and lasting experiences that shape students lives for years to come. By nurturing creative thinkers through a dynamic curriculum, personalized learning, and innovative programs, Billabong High offers a holistic educational ecosystem.

Led by Mrs. Priti Agarwal, the visionary founder and promoter of the Kangaroo Kids and Billabong franchise in Kanpur, the school has revolutionized education in Uttar Pradesh by moving beyond traditional rote learning. A lawyer, educationist, and entrepreneur, Mrs. Agarwal is committed to providing the highest quality international education in North India. Affiliated with Cambridge CAIE, Billabong High is recognized as one of the top international schools in India, offering students a global perspective and skill-building opportunities that prepare them for future success.

Physio Active

Physio Active - The Wellness Hub, established by Dr. M. R. Zulfi and Dr. D. M. Manoj, is a premier physiotherapy and wellness clinic committed to delivering top-tier care within a positive and supportive environment. Located at Eros City Square Mall, Sector 49, and Vatika Atrium, Sector 53, Physio Active specializes in personalized treatment for orthopedic, musculoskeletal, spine, and sports injuries using advanced technologies and evidence-based practices. Their skilled team of 26 certified physical therapists brings over two decades of combined experience to patient care, emphasizing personalized, one-on-one attention.

Physio Active's mission is to foster a healthier community through education, enhancement, and empowerment. Known for diagnosing the “root cause of pain,” the clinic has garnered 900+ reviews and 9,000+ success stories. With virtual therapy options and a luxurious, comfortable ambiance, Physio Active ensures holistic well-being for clients seeking resilient, pain-free lives.

The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.